UK PM Boris Johnson to lift all remaining Covid restrictions in England

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday will laud the lifting of all remaining Covid restrictions in England as a "moment of pride" as he sets out the government's long-term plan for living with the virus, prompting concern among public health specialists and opposition lawmakers.

The move will see the legal requirement to self-isolate for up to 10 days after testing positive dropped a month earlier than planned. The government is also controversially expected to scale back access to free Covid tests.

It comes just one day after Britain's Queen Elizabeth tested positive for Covid. The 95-year-old monarch is experiencing mild symptoms, according to Buckingham Palace. The queen is widely believed to have had three shots of coronavirus vaccine, but only the first was formally acknowledged.

Physicians have expressed concern over the government's "living with Covid" plan, with the opposition Labour Party questioning the decision to phase out free lateral flow tests.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Johnson said the rule change will mark a "moment of pride after one of the most difficult periods in our country's history."

"The pandemic is not over but thanks to the incredible vaccine rollout we are now one step closer towards a return to normality and finally giving people back their freedoms while continuing to protect ourselves and others," Johnson said.

The prime minister will meet with his Cabinet on Monday morning before updating lawmakers in the House of Commons. A press conference is expected to be held later in the day.