Cramer's lightning round: I will only recommend stocks with actual earnings

Crispr Therapeutics : "They're estimated to lose a lot of money. But more importantly, this is the kind of company right now that is so out of favor that, unless you are willing to take a beating, which I do not encourage, I think you have to take a pass on it."

American Airlines : "It's losing a lot of money. We're not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money unless they can come to profitability ... within the next year, at least."

Uber Technologies : "I need straight out earnings to recommend a stock on this show, because my job is to preserve wealth during a period of tremendous turbulence and then to make wealth when we have the opportunity."

AbbVie : "Still cheap, still got a good dividend. Large, large position for the Investing Club, and I say stay long."

Sirius XM: "I think it's inexpensive. I think the problem is that used car [prices] .... have gone up so high that people aren't buying enough cars. But it will happen. At $6 [per share], I like it."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AbbVie.

