CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're buying more of our newest portfolio stock as market swings intensify

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Tuesday afternoon — including the case for Devon Energy
Jeff Marksan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Cramer says he's snapping up shares of this gas company on the cheap
Jeff Marks4 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Russia-Ukraine conflict, cyber buys, Devon price lift
Jim Cramer6 hours ago
Read More