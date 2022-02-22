Peloton hit by major outage, company says it's investigating the issue

Peloton on Tuesday suffered a major outage that meant at least some users were unable to take its live and on-demand fitness classes.

According to the services page on its website, Peloton said around 11 a.m. ET that it was investigating the issue.

"This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web," it said.

Peloton shares turned negative to fall about 3% by late morning trading Tuesday.

The cause of the outage wasn't immediately clear, though it impacted both Peloton's Bikes and its treadmill machines, known as Treads. Salesforce-owned Slack was also down for some users on Tuesday morning, hampering workplace communications.

Some Peloton members took to Twitter to express their frustration with the online services down. Some said they had just been gearing up for a workout as the app crashed — others were in the middle of one.

Earlier this month, Peloton got a new CEO in Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive. Peloton founder and former CEO John Foley has transitioned to executive chairman of the connected fitness company.

McCarthy has been tasked with right-sizing costs and resetting the business after it experienced tremendous growth during the Covid pandemic.

Peloton shares are down about 77% over the past 12 months.