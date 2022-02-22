Toyota and Yamaha are developing a hydrogen-fueled V8 engine

Toyota has commissioned Yamaha Motor to develop a hydrogen-fueled engine, with the president of the latter stating that his company was committed to the internal combustion engine.

In an announcement toward the end of last week, Yamaha said the 5.0-liter V8 engine would be developed for automobiles and based on the one used by the Lexus RC F coupe, with alterations made to its cylinder heads and injectors, among other things.

According to Yamaha, the unit is able to deliver as much as 450 horsepower at 6,800 revolutions per minute. The company said it had been working on a hydrogen engine for automobiles for roughly five years.

Yamaha Motor President Yoshihiro Hidaka said that while his company was aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by the year 2050 it also had "a strong passion for and level of commitment to the internal combustion engine."

"Hydrogen engines house the potential to be carbon-neutral while keeping our passion for the internal combustion engine alive at the same time," Hidaka went on to say.

Last week's statement builds on one from Nov. 2021 when Yamaha Motor, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Toyota, Subaru and Mazda released details of what they described as a "challenge to expand fuel options for using internal combustion engines." It was at this announcement that the V8 engine developed for Toyota was shown to the public.