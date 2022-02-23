CNBC Pro

Alibaba is set to report slowest ever growth in December quarter as Chinese economic headwinds hit

Arjun Kharpal@ArjunKharpal
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO05:12
CNBC ProWynn, AMD and Zoom are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 22, 2022
Brian Clark2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese dividend growers have hefty and safe payouts
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
CNBC ProHSBC names 2 outperforming climate change sectors — and picks the stocks to cash in
Zavier Ong
Read More