CDC says waiting longer between Pfizer, Moderna doses may reduce rare myocarditis risk for younger men

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic in the Peabody Institute Library in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that younger males should consider waiting longer between doses of Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines to reduce a rare risk of heart inflammation.

The CDC said males ages 12- to 39-years-old should consider waiting 8 weeks between the first and second doses of their primary vaccination series. Public health authorities in Canada found that the risk of myocarditis in men ages 18- to 24-years-old was lower when they waited eight weeks for the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer.

The CDC recommends that other eligible individuals wait three weeks between Pfizer shots and four weeks between Moderna doses, particularly the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.