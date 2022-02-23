Estee Lauder reportedly suspends executive John Demsey over Instagram post

Estee Lauder's John Demsey attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 10, 2016 in New York City.

New York-based cosmetics company Estee Lauder suspended John Demsey, an executive group president, due to a recent Instagram post that included a racial slur, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The social media post, which has since been removed from Demsey's personal account, displayed a spoof book cover of the TV show "Sesame Street," and contained the N-word and jokes about Covid-19, said the Journal.

Estee Lauder and John Demsey were not immediately available for comment when CNBC reached out.

Last May, the executive marked 30 years at Estee Lauder. Demsey, who oversaw brands like Mac and Clinique, was suspended without pay, the report said. The paper did not know the length of the suspension.

Estee Lauder shares closed Wednesday down 1.61%, at $290.93 a share.

Read the WSJ article here.