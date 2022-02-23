Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Lowe's, Virgin Galactic and more

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves midday:

Lowe's – Shares of the home improvement retailer added 3.5% after the company reported quarterly results that beat top- and bottom-line estimates. Lowe's also issued upbeat full-year guidance, citing continued demand for tools and building materials.

Tupperware Brands – The stock fell 4.9% after the kitchen storage maker reported an earnings miss, citing challenging operating conditions. The company reported an adjusted profit of 38 cents per share, falling short of analysts' estimates by 14 cents. Revenue was above Street forecasts.

Palo Alto Networks – The cybersecurity software company's shares rose more than 3% after beating earnings estimates by 9 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of $1.74 per. The company also topped revenue estimates. Palo Alto also gave a better than expected outlook.

Virgin Galactic – Shares of the space exploration company surged nearly 13% after Virgin reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. Virgin also said that it expects free cash flow for the first quarter to be between negative-$75 million and negative-$85 million and that it should have a spaceship enter commercial service in the fourth quarter.