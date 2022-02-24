Putin 'bringing war back to Europe,' EU chief says ahead of more Russia sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a statement following the conclusion of an EU Foreign Ministers' meeting on the crisis in Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium February 22, 2022.

The European Union will go ahead with more sanctions against Russia on Thursday, following Moscow's decision to invade Ukraine.

"President Putin is responsible for bringing war back to Europe. In these dark hours, the European Union stands together with Ukraine and its people," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said early Thursday.

"What we are facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country," she added.

"Russia's target is not just Donbass, the target is not just Ukraine, the target is stability in Europe and the whole international rules-based order. For that, we will hold Russia accountable."

The 27 heads of state of the EU will gather for an emergency meeting in Brussels at 8 p.m. local time on Thursday, where Von der Leyen is due to present a new set of sanctions against Moscow.