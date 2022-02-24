Jobless claims total 232,000, slightly less than expected; Q4 GDP revised up to 7%

Weekly jobless claims came in slightly less than expected last week and economic growth to end 2021 was slightly better than originally reported, according to government data released Thursday. Initial filings for unemployment insurance totaled 232,000 for the week ended Feb. 19, the Labor Department said. That was a touch below the 235,000 Dow Jones estimate and down 17,000 from the previous week.

A separate report showed that gross domestic product, a sum of all the goods and services produced in the U.S. economy, increased at a 7% annualized rate during the fourth quarter, according to the Commerce Department. On the jobs side, continuing claims, which run a week behind the headline number, totaled 1.48 million, a decline of 112,000 from the previous week and good for the lowest total since March 14, 1970.