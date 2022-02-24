CNBC Pro

Josh Brown bought two beaten down stocks on Thursday. Here's why

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProArt Cashin on the biggest risks from here as markets drop after Russia's attack on Ukraine
Kevin Stankiewiczan hour ago
CNBC ProEl-Erian on Russia and the Fed: 'This is the situation everybody was afraid of'
Jeff Cox5 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros pick their favorite value and growth names as stocks tumble again
Alison Conklin
Read More