Photos show global outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine

A protester holds a placard in the colour of the Ukrainian flag during a rally against Russia's military operation in Ukraine during a rally in Rennes, western France on February 24, 2022.
Damien Meyer | AFP | Getty Images
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sparked fierce, widespread outrage and condemnation around the world from global leaders, military experts and grassroots protesters alike.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's military aggression — what President Joe Biden called an "unprovoked and unjustified attack" on Ukraine — has even surfaced a wellspring of dissent in Russia, where publicly protesting the Kremlin can lead to retaliation.
Berlin
People protest in front of the Brandenburg gate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Russia has begun a large-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions reported in multiple cities and far outside the restive eastern regions held by Russian-backed rebels.
Hannibal Hanschke | Getty Images
Moscow
Police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Moscow on February 24, 2022.
Alexander Nemenov | AFP | Getty Images
Warsaw
Demonstrators take part in the protest against Russia's agression on Ukraine, in front of Russian embassy in Warsaw, on February 24, 2022.
Wojtek Radwanski | AFP | Getty Images
Vilnius
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in front of Russia's embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, on February 24, 2022.
Petras Malukas | AFP | Getty Images
Prague
Demonstrators attend a rally in support of Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Prague, Czech Republic, February 24, 2022.
David W Cerny | Reuters
New York City
Demonstrators hold a Ukrainian flag as they protest in support of Ukraine, in Times Square New York, on February 24, 2022.
Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images
St. Petersburg
People attend an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, February 24, 2022.
Anton Vaganov | Reuters
10 Downing Street, London
The front of 10 Downing Street, the residence of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is lit up blue and yellow in an expression of solidarity with Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in London, England.
Jeff J Mitchell | Getty Images
Melbourne
A general view of Flinders Street Station as it is lit in yellow and blue in Melbourne on February 24, 2022, as public buildings lit up in the national colours of Ukraine as a show of support.
Asanka Brendon Ratnayake | AFP | Getty Images
Barcelona
A demonstrator cries during a protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Barcelona on February 24, 2022.
Pau Barrena | AFP | Getty Images
Rome
Protesters attend a demonstration in support of Ukraine in front of the Russia's embassy in Rome on February 24, 2022.
Filippo Monteforte | AFP | Getty Images
Paris
Protesters attend a demonstration called by the Union of Ukrainians in Franceand others associations on Republique square in Paris on February 24, 2022.
Thomas Coex | AFP | Getty Images