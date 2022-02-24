CNBC Pro

Conflict playbook: Morgan Stanley names stocks to navigate Russia-Ukraine situation

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProGoldman Sachs picks 3 stocks to play India’s growing green hydrogen focus
Zavier Ong
watch now
VIDEO08:07
CNBC ProLowe's, Amazon, and Intel are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 23
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says stick to the fundamentals as the market worries over Ukraine and the Fed
Tanaya Macheel
Read More