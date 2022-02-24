From semiconductors to payments: How the world could use tech sanctions against Russia

A semiconductor wafer during an Intel event ahead of a IFA International Consumer Electronics Show. Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As Russia launches an unprecedented invasion of Ukraine, world leaders are considering what sanctions they could impose to stop President Vladimir Putin in his tracks. These could include cutting off Russia's access to key technologies such as semiconductors and even the payments service SWIFT, which powers most of the world's international money transfers. All of this could have potentially have devastating consequences on Russia's economy. Chips are the lifeblood of the modern world. Used in everything from mobile phones and computers to cars and missile systems, semiconductors are the brains that power today's electronics. Their importance can't be understated. Without access to certain chips, Russian carmakers and defense companies would be crippled.

CNBC

EU President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday that the bloc plans to present a package of "massive and targeted sanctions" to European leaders for approval. "We will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking their access to technologies and markets that are key for Russia," she said, adding that the EU will look to limit Russia's "capacity to modernize." Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden promised more measures to hit Russia's economy after the invasion started. One possible economic sanction could be a Russia-focused Foreign Direct Product Rule (FDPR), according to U.S. think tank The Atlantic Council. This is the same rule that the U.S. used to stifle Chinese tech giant Huawei in 2019 and it would limit Russia's ability to source or use technology originating in the U.S. "The U.S. has a full-spectrum of options when it comes to technology sanctions," Abishur Prakash, co-founder of the Center for Innovating the Future, an advisory firm, told CNBC via email Thursday. "For instance, the U.S. might push its technology companies who have Russian funding or Russian board members to change their structure. Or, the U.S. might propose delisting Russian firms from U.S. stock markets. Of course, there are more radical steps the U.S could take, like banning the export of certain software (i.e. Android) to Russia, but the commercial blowback on U.S. companies might deter Washington." Prakash said there's a "high" likelihood that the West will try and block Russia's access to chips. "Since the first round of sanctions targeted Russia's financial sectors, the next round are likely to target Russia's military and economy — putting semiconductors in the crosshairs," he said. U.S. chip heavyweights include Nvidia, Intel, AMD and GlobalFoundries, while European chipmakers include the likes of Infineon and STMicro. There's also TSMC and Samsung in Taiwan and South Korea respectively. If Russia was unable to use products made by these companies, it may be forced to turn to Chinese chipmakers like SMIC, whose semiconductors lag behind the most advanced chips in the world. Russian carmaker Avtovaz is already looking for alternative sources of chips, the firm's CEO said Tuesday.

But Russia can also hurt semiconductors companies in the West who rely on materials from Russia to make their products. "The semiconductor materials and components that Russia exports to the West might be restricted, putting Western technology firms in a challenging position," Prakash said. "This will force companies to rapidly reorient their supply chains, causing the world to become vertical, as the nations split apart because of technology orientation."

Global payments

When it comes to international payments, Czech President Milos Zeman said Thursday that Russia should be cut off from the international payments network SWIFT, adding that Russia's attack on Ukraine was a "crime against peace." SWIFT is a messaging network that financial institutions use to securely transmit information and instructions. However, the EU is unlikely at this stage to take steps to cut Russia off from SWIFT, Reuters reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.