Satellite imagery shows Russian attack on Ukraine from space

Key Points
- Satellite imagery gives another perspective on the developing situation in Ukraine, as Russian troops move into the country and strikes occur in multiple Ukrainian cities.
- Imagery from U.S. company Planet shows a dark plume of smoke rising from Chuhuiv Air Base, outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Satellite imagery of the Chuhuiv Airbase outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 21, 2022.
Planet Labs PBC
Russia launched an unprecedented invasion early on Thursday, with reports showing attacks by ground and air after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."
Imagery from U.S. company Planet shows a dark plume of smoke rising from Chuhuiv Air Base, which is located outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine. The airbase was reportedly struck by a missile.
Satellite imagery shows a dark plume of smoke rising from the Chuhuiv Airbase outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
Planet Labs PBC
Satellite imagery of the Russian invasion has been limited so far, with cloud cover affecting the ability to see the attacks and troop movements from space — particularly in the southern section of Ukraine.
Satellite imagery captured on Feb. 24, 2022 shows cloud cover over much of Ukraine.
NOAA