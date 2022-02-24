Satellite imagery shows Russian attack on Ukraine from space

Satellite imagery of the Chuhuiv Airbase outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on Feb. 21, 2022.

Satellite imagery gives another perspective on the developing situation in Ukraine, as Russian troops move into the country and strikes occur in multiple Ukrainian cities.

Russia launched an unprecedented invasion early on Thursday, with reports showing attacks by ground and air after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation."

Imagery from U.S. company Planet shows a dark plume of smoke rising from Chuhuiv Air Base, which is located outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine. The airbase was reportedly struck by a missile.