The Black Equity Index is a new way for companies to measure and advance racial equity in the workplace

The pandemic and the racial unrest of the past two years have forced companies to look at every aspect of how they work and treat employees. Many have made bold commitments to Black equity within their businesses, pledging to increase diversity within their organizations and most especially at the top.

Coqual, a global think tank, is now making it easier for companies to advance and measure this progress. This week, the organization introduced its Black Equity Index, a benchmark that allows companies to track progress on Black equity in the workplace and improve their practices across shared principles from one year to the next.

The BEI benchmark focuses on companies' efforts towards equity and examines six specific areas: advancement, accountability, representation, investment, sustainability, and public engagement. The survey went out to participating companies in December that collectively employ 230,000 people in the U.S. and over 700,000 people globally.

While companies have taken the initiative to track and measure Black equity within their organizations, there are limits to only looking at internal data, says Lanaya Irvin, CEO of Coqual.

"We were hearing from companies that they wanted an independent third party to help them track their progress and evolve their practices," she says. The results of the survey aggregate data from a wide range of industries including technology, financial services, professional services, energy and utilities, and life sciences.

The results from the inaugural survey show there's substantial work to be done. While 14% of college graduates in the U.S. are Black, just two of the participating companies have reached 10% Black representation throughout their ranks. Nearly 40% of companies have no Black members on their board, and Black professionals make up only 4% of people managers among the companies surveyed.