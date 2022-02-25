Delta cuts Aeroflot ties as fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine spreads in air travel

An Aeroflot Russian Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft as seen on final approach flying and landing on the runway at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport with the terminal and the control tower visible, after arriving from Moscow.

Delta Air Lines said Friday that it is suspending ties with Russian carrier Aeroflot as the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to spread.

Delta and Aeroflot are members of the SkyTeam airline alliance. Their partnership allows customers to book seats on each other's flights.

"Delta has withdrawn our codeshare services operated in conjunction with Russian national airline, Aeroflot, effective immediately," Atlanta-based Delta said in a statement. "We have removed our code from Aeroflot-operated services beyond Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport and removed Aeroflot's code from Delta-operated services from Los Angeles and New York-JFK. Accommodations will be made for customers affected by these changes."

Delta does not fly to Russia or Ukraine.

SkyTeam did not immediately comment on whether Aeroflot would be removed from the alliance.

So-called codeshare agreements allow airlines to sell seats on flights to destinations that their own airline doesn't serve. Carriers use these agreements often to provide more international reach to customers.