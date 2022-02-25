CNBC Pro

Here are Friday’s biggest analyst calls of the day: Tesla, Dollar General, Dish Network and more

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProRBC Capital Markets upgrades BP to outperform, expects Russia exposure won't have a big impact
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProDaiwa upgrades Tesla, says rising oil prices could accelerate EV demand
Jesse Pound2 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Mattel, Macy's, Coinbase and more
Jesse Pound
Read More