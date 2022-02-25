Inflation will go higher, but Ukraine conflict likely won't halt economic growth in the U.S.

People queue outside a branch of Russian state-owned bank Sberbank to withdraw their savings and close their accounts in Prague on February 25, 2022, before Sberbank will close all its branches in the Czech Republic later in the day.

Food and gasoline probably will cost more and the supply chain issues that have bedeviled the economy for the past two years likely will persist or even intensify.

But could the Russia-Ukraine conflict somehow tip the U.S. economy into recession? It seems unlikely at this point, though anything is possible.

"What we've seen is oil prices have gone up, and equity prices at least initially retreated on all of this. Together, that's a mild, stress mild, stagflationary hit to the economy," Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson said. "It's going to push inflation higher higher than it is and it's probably going to slow growth. But it's probably not enough to push the economy into recession."

That view is in line with most Wall Street economists.

Nevertheless, at a time when inflation is running at its highest level since the early 1980s, the last thing consumers need is more price pressure. Grain and energy commodity prices catapulted higher in recent weeks, bringing West Texas Intermediate prices up about 22% in 2022 and wheat up by double digits before receding sharply Friday.

The importance of the two nations as agriculture exporters and producers of elements key to semiconductor manufacturing will exact an economic toll. But the implications shouldn't be major for a global economy that's still in a rebound phase from the depths of the pandemic.

"Higher gasoline prices, that will affect consumer confidence. Does that mean the consumer is going to lock down spending? Probably not," Bryson said. "Given the fact that omicron is receding and things are opening up, I think that's a countervailing force."