CNBC Investing Club

Investing Club: We're trimming two stocks in Friday's rally and adding to a troubled tech stock

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio
Jeff Marks2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: What Cramer is watching Friday — Russia targets Kyiv, oil rolls over, Etsy joins secular winners
Jim Cramer2 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubInvesting Club: We're buying more shares of this bank, which gets all its revenue inside the U.S.
Jeff Marks
Read More