Ukraine nuclear agency reports rise in Chornobyl radiation levels after Russian troops seize control

The New Safe Confinement seals off the Object Shelter, also known as the Sarcophagus, a temporary structure built in 1986 over the debris of the 4th reactor of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Kyiv Region, northern Ukraine.

Ukraine's nuclear agency on Friday warned radiation at the defunct Chornobyl nuclear power plant had exceeded control levels after Russian troops seized control of the area.

Experts at the state nuclear agency said in a statement that the change was due to the movement of a large number of heavy military machinery lifting the top layer of soil into the air.

The condition of the Chornobyl nuclear facilities and other facilities remains unchanged, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

An explosion and fire at the Chornobyl power plant on April 26, 1986, led to the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Russia launched an unprecedented invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, with officials warning on Friday that Russian troops were closing in on the capital city of Kyiv.

The assault has ratcheted up fears of a devastating humanitarian crisis and represents one of the worst security crises in Europe for decades.

Russian forces captured control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on Thursday, prompting an advisor to the presidential office to warn it was now "impossible" to consider the shuttered reactor safe.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an aide of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, described the attack by Russian troops as "pointless," Reuters reported, and said it represented "one of the most serious threats in Europe today."

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said Friday that it was monitoring an increase in radiation levels, but the situation was not critical for the time being.