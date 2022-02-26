Bomani Jones explains what he's trying to do with his new late-night sports show on HBO

Bomani Jones doesn't want to be your economics teacher. Instead, the well-known sports personality wants to make compelling arguments around the intersection of sports and money. And now he has the backing of HBO to do it.

The WarnerMedia property announced on Tuesday that Jones' sports show "Game Theory" will debut on March 13. The late-night program will see six 30-minute episodes in the first season, which will run through April 17.

And Jones has complete control over his project, unlike his days as an ESPN host.

Jones, 41, plans to take deep dives into weekly sports topics and integrate his thoughts through an economics lens. For example, he used the National Football League's Rooney Rule to explain.

"We're talking about what goes on within the Rooney Rule," said Jones. "If we were in-season right now, we would certainly have something that's about the labor market for coaches. The economics is going to inform that, and it will be a part of the discussion."

But Jones warned "Game Theory" is "not an economics class. We're not trying to teach," he added. "At points, we will inform, but we'll always try to invigorate and entertain."

Jones said he'll discuss sports topics out of the weekly headlines. One of which could be his thoughts on why the NFL should abolish its annual draft.

"All the reasons for me as to why the NFL Draft should be abolished, those are economics issues," he said. "But if I tell you, 'I want to abolish the NFL Draft,' you're just going to want to hear the argument. And once I start talking, you're not just going to stop because it sounds like I'm discussing the economics of things. No, it's a compelling take."

He added Game Theory's segments "won't be as deep or as long as a John Oliver deep dives, but they will be a similar format."

The late-night sports format has worked well for HBO. The media company has been producing the Emmy award-winning show "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" since 1995. HBO also lured long-time sportscaster Bob Costas for a late-night sports show in 2001 when he hosted "On the Record with Bob Costas." The show lasted until 2004, but the network rebooted the program in 2021, calling it "Back on the Record with Bob Costas."

Now HBO is shifting its power and media resources to Jones. It's unclear how much the network is investing in "Game Theory" and what they're paying Jones, as HBO doesn't comment on financial matters. But to paint a picture, the network reportedly paid Gumbel more than $1 million annually to host Real Sports back in 2006.

Jones tapped his long-time friend James Davis as one of the new show's executive producers. Davis created "Hood Adjacent" on Paramount-owned Comedy Central. Jones said Davis will help make the show more compelling.

Asked why he didn't launch "Game Theory" during Black History Month in February, Jones joked: "I don't work in that department, my brother. And I haven't given that any thought, to be honest. We're starting on (NCAA) Selection Sunday, which I think for the format of the show, is where the show should be started."

Jones spoke to CNBC last week to further explain "Game Theory" and why the show will work.

Jabari Young, CNBC: "Game Theory" – where did the name come from?

Bomani Jones: Well, we were bouncing around names for what to do on this. With my background with the economic stuff, it was almost too easy. It lands at the wings of economic theory. Another thing is, for me in school, game theory is always something that I found to be interesting because it forms a lot of the thought processes that I have about [sports and culture]. It's just looking at things from the standpoint of the incentives of the players and looking at how, in theory, things will play out. Very often, it helps you figure out which way things are going to go.

Take my back through your journey. When I first discovered your work, you were doing long-form blog posts and reinvigorated my love for Ric Flair because you had respect for his wrestling character and showmanship. And then, you started appearing on ESPN shows and I thought your points were very provoking. Did you ever think it would get to a point where you would host a show on HBO? Was this always in the cards?

I learned early enough in the game that I didn't get to decide what was in the cards. I always thought it was something I could do or at the very least, if you were to say a show like this is popping up, I would absolutely think I was a person, if not the right person, to do a show like this. I've been talking about doing a show like this for HBO for about 15 years. If you asked what the goal or dream would be, I would've told you that. Now, did I think that it would happen – probably not because a lot of things have to break for you to be in a position for you to think this is something that would happen. A lot of that stuff is outside of your hands as a talent. It has to do with the politics of the network, the politics of the industry, or just the trends and directions that people are going in, on top of what you've done and who has seen you in the course of time. A lot of that is beyond your control. If you were to walk this up to me in 2007 and asked me, "We've got this show. Do you think you can [host] it?" I would've said yes.

Did you learn anything with your experiences hosting ESPN's "Highly Questionable" and "High Noon"? Did the experiences prepare you more for this opportunity?

They definitely prepared me. One thing about working with Dan Le Batard and that show ("Highly Questionable") in particular is: I got to sit with a master interviewer. Someone who is excellent at talking to people and getting them to say interesting things and making them comfortable to talk about themselves in front of you. If nothing else I got out of my time doing that show, which will always make it valuable, is I learned that from Dan. With "High Noon," I probably learned things in a somewhat different way. I think High Noon, as much as anything else, helped me learn what kinds of things I probably needed to be doing at this point of my career. If I was going to do a TV show, I probably needed to be doing something that was outside of the paradigms of the things I had already been doing. And I probably thought that I was beyond the point of my career at ESPN where I was going to be told, "The show you're doing is not working, and you're not going to do it." You take some assessment, and you learn some things about what made you and what didn't work. It reaffirmed something for me that I've always felt. It's good to know that it still stuck with me – that it didn't go the way I wanted it to – but it didn't affect my confidence in myself about what else I was capable of doing.

And what is the biggest thing you learned that you will take into "Game Theory"?

I think the biggest thing I learned and that I'm taking into this is: The things that I do that are the best are the things that lean into me and my personality the most. I don't think "High Noon" was a good reflection of my personality. That had a lot to do with me, just to be clear. But I don't think the show and its design – it was not designed to lean in on who I was personally. This show is absolutely 100% leaning in on me. Everything that is going to happen on the show in some form or fashion will be a reflection of me. The best that you can do with me is take who I am and lean into it. The podcast that I do for ESPN, especially the last two years, has been successful, and a big part of the growth is we started leaning in more into me.

An example is, we do a lot of celebrity interviews. Well, it turns out people enjoy listening to me talk to my friends more than they would some famous person. And so, we leaned in on me just hanging out with my friends. We leaned in on the topics and the things outside of sports that reflect my personality. And that's the stuff that works best.