Insana: Western nations' response to military warfare may become increasingly economic

U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order to prohibit trade and investment between U.S. individuals and the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine recognized as independent by Russia, at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2022.

Since the middle of the 20th century, with the introduction of thermonuclear weapons, the entire planet has been consumed by worries about the prospect of World War III.

But a new global risk is emerging: the advent of economic warfare.

It's true that armed military conflict remains a threat to global stability, as in the case of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The response to kinetic warfare may be increasingly economic.

As the Western world imposes sanctions on Russia, there could be similar penalties for other bad actors who become more militarily inclined.

China, watching closely the West's response to Russia's attempted annexation, may one day move on Taiwan, creating a multifront military challenge for the U.S., U.K., EU, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

The notion that allied countries would attempt to fight Russia and China on the streets of Kyiv and Taipei is virtually inconceivable, as multiple nuclear superpowers could be tempted, at some critical juncture, to engage in the unthinkable.

Against that backdrop, the use of broad and deep economic sanctions that isolate Russia and China from the Western democratic and capitalist world would be a much more likely and impactful response.