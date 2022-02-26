Russian cargo ship seized in the English Channel

LONDON — France on Saturday intercepted a Russian vessel in the English Channel in line with new EU sanctions against Moscow.

The cargo ship was transporting cars and left Rouen bound for St. Petersburg. However, French sea police redirected the vessel to the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France.

It is "suspected of belonging to a Russian company that is currently on a sanctions list by the EU," the press office of the Maritime Prefecture of the Channel confirmed to NBC News.

Reports say that the 127 meter-long vessel is called the "Baltic Leader" and the crew were cooperating with the authorities.

The Russian RIA news agency said that the Russian embassy in France had immediately contacted the French authorities for clarification.

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel explained that "every night sea police carry out patrols on the waters looking out for migrants crossing the Channel. They came across the Russian boat, an inspection aboard was made and the boat ordered to return to the French port."

French customs agents are currently aboard the boat carrying out an investigation to see if it has violated the sanctions, according to NBC News.