Warren Buffett in annual letter calls Apple one of 'Four Giants' driving the conglomerate's value

Warren Buffett said he now considers tech giant Apple as one of the four pillars driving Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate of mostly old-economy businesses he's assembled over the last five decades.

In his annual letter to shareholders released on Saturday, the 91-year-old investing legend listed Apple under the heading "Our Four Giants" and even called the company the second-most important after Berkshire's cluster of insurers, thanks to its chief executive.

"Tim Cook, Apple's brilliant CEO, quite properly regards users of Apple products as his first love, but all of his other constituencies benefit from Tim's managerial touch as well," the letter stated.

The "Oracle of Omaha" made clear he is a fan of Cook's stock repurchase strategy, and how it gives the conglomerate increased ownership of each dollar of the iPhone maker's earnings without the investor having to lift a finger.

"Apple – our runner-up Giant as measured by its yearend market value – is a different sort of holding. Here, our ownership is a mere 5.55%, up from 5.39% a year earlier," Buffett said in the letter. "That increase sounds like small potatoes. But consider that each 0.1% of Apple's 2021 earnings amounted to $100 million. We spent no Berkshire funds to gain our accretion. Apple's repurchases did the job."

Berkshire began buying Apple stock in 2016 under the influence of Buffett's investing deputies Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. By mid-2018, the conglomerate accumulated 5% ownership of the iPhone maker, a stake that cost $36 billion. Today, the Apple investment is now worth more than $160 billion, taking up 40% of Berkshire's equity portfolio.