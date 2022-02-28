Oil prices leap 6%; Asia markets set to open mixed as investors assess Russia-Ukraine crisis

SINGAPORE — U.S. crude was up more than 6%, and shares in Asia-Pacific were set to open mixed on Monday as investors monitor the Russia-Ukraine crisis and related sanctions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were 6.2% higher at $97.27 per barrel in Asia trade.

International benchmark Brent crude crossed the $100 level last week, even touching $105 before paring gains. It last traded at $102.90 per barrel.

Spot gold, traditionally a safe haven in times of uncertainty, last traded at $1,913.59, rising 1.38%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were mixed, pointing to a higher open of 26,970 in Osaka and a lower open of 26,470 in Chicago. The index closed at 26,476.50 on Friday.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.33% in early trade.

Elsewhere, Taiwan markets are closed for a holiday on Monday.