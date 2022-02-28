Cramer's lightning round: I like Lazard here

Loading chart...

Tellurian Inc: "Here's what matters with Tellurian: their balance sheet. It's not great. They have to raise a lot more debt. But when they are finished, there will be ready customers."

Equitrans Midstream Corp: "It was down for multiple days, it yields [9%]. I'm worried about a 9% yielder. It makes me feel like it's not sustainable."

AT&T Inc: "Maybe for the long-term, there's something there. Short-term, no. Short-term, ["Mad Money"] is a family show, so I can't really go into it. It's just not right."

Lazard Ltd: "Jimmy Chill likes Lazard. I think that this is an opportunity, not a negative. I like it, I think it can do well."

