New York City mayor: We need to stop apologizing for being capitalists and support business

New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNBC on Monday he wants to encourage new business formation in the Big Apple, including in nascent industries like cryptocurrency. In an interview on "Squawk on the Street," the Democratic Adams lamented that "the layers of bureaucracy" that he believes stand in the way of entrepreneurship in the nation's financial center.

"I'm a compassionate capitalist. I don't know what the heck happened to our country where the foundation of our existence has been on capitalism," Adams said on "Squawk on the Street." "Why are we apologizing for being capitalists? We're working hard. We're opening small businesses, and hopefully one day opening corporations," he added. "We should encourage new businesses to be here, but be compassionate in our actions."

Mandates ending a 'symbol'

Adams' comments come after he recently announced the country's most populous city would lift its indoor vaccine requirement on March 7, as long as Covid cases continue to decrease. The city's mask mandate in its public school system, the nation's largest, is tentatively set to be lifted that same day. Adams said he thinks the removal of face-covering requirements sends a signal that stretches beyond health metrics. "When we take off the masks, we're going to start to show we're open. We're ready to do business," he said. "It's just symbol that we are back," he added.

'Stop the normality' of disfunction