Russia suspended from international soccer over Ukraine invasion, will miss World Cup

Russia's soccer teams were suspended indefinitely from international competition by major governing bodies Monday because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The ban means that Russia's national team will be blocked from playing in the 2022 World Cup.

Russia had been set to compete soon for one of the slots allocated to European nations in that quadrennial competition, which will be held in Qatar.

The suspension from international play was imposed jointly on Russia's national squad and on club teams by FIFA, the world-wide governing body for soccer, and UEFA, which oversees European soccer.

Before Monday's announcement, FIFA had faced criticism on Sunday for a decision to allow Russia to continue competing for a World Cup slot. Russia had been set to play Poland next month in a play-off.