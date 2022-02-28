CNBC Pro

Goldman Sachs says these stocks could benefit as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProWhy this tire manufacturer could be an 'under-the-radar' EV play
Hannah Miao
watch now
VIDEO09:18
CNBC ProEtsy, Target, and Goldman Sachs are some of today's stock picks: Pro Market Movers Feb. 25
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProEmerging market debt funds drop as Russia's attack ripples to different corners of financial markets
Yun Li
Read More