This university-led accelerator is funding diverse start-ups in St. Louis

By all measures, Dan Lauer had a successful career. The banker turned entrepreneur created the best-selling children's toy Waterbabies, and after selling 25 million of the realistic dolls, he wanted to give back to his alma mater, the University of Missouri-St. Louis Business School, and empower entrepreneurs in the surrounding community. Amid the pandemic, Lauer and the university launched the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Accelerator.

A "first-of-its-kind" university-led DEI accelerator, according to the school, Lauer wants participants to be able to create generational wealth.

There are over 30 million small businesses in the U.S., but only a fraction of them survive – 50% fail by their fifth year. For Black founders, the numbers are more daunting: eight out of 10 businesses fail within the first 18 months.

"How do you create generational wealth? How do you fund underrepresented founders?" Lauer asked.

UMSL Accelerate provides $50,000 in non-dilutive capital to founders that make it into the program. Entrepreneurs are paired up with paid interns from the college, along with support from the university and access to mentors, alumni, and subject matter experts.

Launching in the middle of a pandemic was no easy feat, but it was something that had to be done, said Lauer. "In the summer of '20, there was just a lot of tension in St. Louis about race. And I'd been pitching this well before the pandemic. ... The time was right, we had sponsors … I finally got large corporations to invest ... and I didn't want to wait."

UMSL is located next to Ferguson, Missouri, where residents protested the killing of unarmed Black teen Michael Brown in 2014.