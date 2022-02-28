Shipping giant Maersk considers suspension of all deliveries to and from Russia

Maersk, one of the world's largest shipping container firms, said on Monday that it may suspend all deliveries to and from Russia in light of sanctions against the Kremlin following its invasion of Ukraine.

The Danish shipping giant said it was "closely monitoring and preparing to comply with the ever-evolving sanctions and restrictions" imposed against Russia as President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine entered its fifth day.

"Our preparations include a possible suspension of Maersk bookings to and from Russia on ocean and inland," Marsek said in a statement.

"We are at the same time keeping a close eye on developments and assessing the best options for our customers and their cargo."