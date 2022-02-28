Ukraine is 'not ready to surrender or capitulate' to Russia, foreign minister says

Ukraine has vowed it will not surrender to Russia, as talks are held between delegates from both countries following days of clashes across Ukraine.

"Ukraine is ready to continue seeking a diplomatic solution, but Ukraine is not ready to surrender or capitulate," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told CNBC's Hadley Gamble on Monday.

The comments come as Ukrainian and Russian officials hold talks in Belarus, which neighbors the two countries, aimed at de-escalating hostilities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week.

Going into the discussions, Ukraine said it wants an immediate cease-fire and the withdrawal of Russian forces, which have attacked various cities and areas of northern, eastern and southern Ukraine. Meanwhile, troops are approaching the capital Kyiv from the north.

Kuleba said he did not know whether the talks were still ongoing and was unconvinced they would be successful.

"I'm a diplomat, I have to believe in the success of talks, but at the same time my main goal as a diplomat now is to impose more sanctions on Russia, to bring more weapons to Ukraine and to isolate Russia as much as we can in the international arena so I'm focused on this part of diplomacy," he said

"We stand not only for ourselves but for the world order as we all know it," he added.

Russia has conducted attacks both on the ground and by air, with major cities reporting shelling and damage to buildings, as well as the deaths of both soldiers and civilians.

The invasion has led to a huge number of Ukrainians attempting to flee the country for safety in Eastern Europe, although many have also stayed to defend their homes and nation.