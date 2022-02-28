Treasury yields slide as fresh sanctions are imposed on Russia

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell more than 7 basis points to 1.9044% at 4:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped more than 6 basis points to 2.2270%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields slid on Monday morning, as investors monitored developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Investors have been piling into safe haven investments like U.S. government bonds since Russia launched an invasion on Ukraine on Thursday morning, which has pushed yields lower.

Russia continued to advance into Ukraine over the weekend. Russian military vehicles entered Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, with reports of fighting taking place and residents being warned to stay in shelters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put his country's nuclear deterrence forces on high alert on Sunday amid a growing global backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Despite the escalation, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said representatives for Ukraine and Russia have agreed to meet on the Ukraine-Belarus border "with no preconditions."

Western allies have announced more sanctions against Russia. The U.S., European allies and Canada agreed Saturday to remove key Russian banks from the interbank messaging system, SWIFT.