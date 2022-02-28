Victoria's Secret is leaning more into comfort — and women are taking notice

At first glance, shoppers may be hard pressed to believe that Victoria's Secret's new lingerie lineup is actually from Victoria's Secret.

In mid-February, the retailer unveiled its latest collection of bras and panties, known as Love Cloud. The line is focused on all-day comfort, with minimal frills, Victoria's Secret said. The company also selected women of diverse backgrounds and body types — including its first-ever model with Down syndrome, Sofia Jirau — to star in the collection's marketing campaign.

The launch of Love Cloud is yet another sign Victoria's Secret's is serious about working to overhaul its image — from racy and exclusive to tasteful and inclusive. And, importantly for investors, it could help to propel sales in the coming quarters.

Revenue at Victoria's Secret in 2020 tumbled 28% to $5.4 billion from $7.5 billion a year earlier, in part due to Covid-related store closures and hampered consumer demand. The company could detail more of the potential lift when it reports its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year results after the market closes on Wednesday.

The shift by Victoria's Secret also comes as women seek to incorporate more comfortable items into their wardrobes, even as they return to social settings including going to the office. And analysts appear to be in favor of Victoria's Secret's push to get the basics right.

That means the company is going back to the drawing table for new merchandise, according to Victoria's Secret's design chief.

"We see innovation back in our business," chief design officer Janie Schaffer said in an interview.

A company veteran, Schaffer rejoined Victoria's Secret in 2020 following a stint at the British department store chain Marks and Spencer. Schaffer brought in a new team to bring a fresh perspective on the business. It appears to be a successful move in the early going.

Schaffer's appointment also notably came during a broader shakeup at Victoria's Secret. Martin Waters, the former head of L Brands' international division, was tapped in late 2020 to be chief executive of Victoria's Secret. At the time, the company also announced a new chief human resources officer and executive vice president of North America store sales, who were tasked with improving employee morale and winning customers back.

This was all shortly before Victoria's Secret split from Bath & Body Works to become a separate publicly traded entity, in August.

Since then, Schaffer has played a key role in creating Love Cloud, which she described as "the most comfortable bra in the world." It's a stark divergence from the wire-filled and padding-packed bras that Victoria's Secret has debuted in the past.

"In the short time that I've been back in the business, we have brought out a maternity nursing bra ... we have brought out a mastectomy bra," she said. "Really acknowledging women in every in every stage of their life. That's what's driving all of us."

The company has, meantime, been in the process of remodeling its retail stores around the United States to bring in fresher fixtures, lighter paint on the walls and mannequins of all shapes and sizes to welcome customers inside. Victoria's Secret has said it plans to touch up all of its roughly 1,400 locations globally, in the coming years. It's also testing a smaller, off-mall format.