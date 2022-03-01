Biden says U.S. will deploy new Covid vaccines within 100 days if another variant emerges

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol's House Chamber March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. stands ready to rapidly deploy new vaccines in the event another Covid variant emerges, while reassuring Americans the U.S. is moving toward normalcy after two years of disruption caused by the virus.

"I cannot promise a new variant won't come, but I can promise you we'll do everything within our power to be ready if it does," Biden said during his first State of the Union speech Tuesday evening. "If necessary, we'll be able to deploy new vaccines within 100 days instead of many more months or years," the president said.

The omicron variant upended the U.S. in December and January, rapidly sweeping the nation and causing an unprecedented surge of infections that pushed many hospitals across the country to the brink. Pfizer and Moderna are both working on vaccines that target omicron.

However, Biden said the U.S. has reached a new moment in the pandemic, with severe cases of Covid declining to a level not seen since July. The president said most Americans can now go about their lives mask free under new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Biden said more of the country will also meet CDC guidelines for safely ditching masks in the next two weeks.