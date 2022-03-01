Roman Abramovich: Chelsea Foundation report 'serious incident' to Charity Commission

Chelsea's Russian owner Roman Abramovich applauds as players celebrate their league title win at the end of the Premier League football match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge in London on May 21, 2017.

The Chelsea Foundation has reported a "serious incident" to the Charity Commission before its trustees agree to take over "custody and care" of the club as requested by owner Roman Abramovich.

Russian billionaire Abramovich issued a 110-word statement on Saturday following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which did not mention either country, announcing he would be stepping away from control of Chelsea but would remain owner.

However, the six trustees want more information about whether running the club would be compatible with UK charity law and raised their concerns at a meeting on Sunday.

The foundation's lawyers are now working to see whether what Abramovich is proposing can actually be put into effect.

The trustees would need to be totally comfortable from a legal point of view before they assume "control" of the club while Abramovich remains owner.

A statement issued by the Charity Commission on Monday said: "We have contacted the charity, seeking information and, in line with our guidance, the charity has also made a report to the commission. We cannot comment further at this time."

A "serious incident" is defined by the Charity Commission as anything that represents harm to the charity's beneficiaries, staff, volunteers or others who come into contact with the charity through its work, loss of the charity's money or assets, damage to the charity's property, or harm to the charity's work or reputation.

Abramovich's statement on Saturday was heavily criticised before Chelsea then released a second, shorter statement 14 hours later on Sunday morning, saying: "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville both criticised the statements from Abramovich and Chelsea, questioning whether Abramovich's handing over of stewardship and care falls short of handing over ownership.