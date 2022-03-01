U.S. Secretary of State Blinken warns of mounting Russian human rights abuses in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press conference in Geneva on January 21, 2022 after meeting Russian Foreign Minister.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Tuesday that Russia's human rights abuses in Ukraine are mounting by the hour.

"Russian strikes are hitting schools, hospitals and residential buildings," the top U.S. diplomat said in a speech delivered virtually to the United Nations Human Rights Council. "They are destroying critical infrastructure, which provides millions of people across Ukraine with drinking water, gas to keep them from freezing to death, and electricity. Civilian buses, cars and even ambulances have been shelled. Russia is doing this every day, across Ukraine."

Blinken said more than 500,000 Ukrainians have fled the country so far to neighboring NATO member states to seek refuge. Ukraine, which is not a member of the NATO military alliance, is bordered by four NATO countries: Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania.

Last week, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned that Russia's aggression in Ukraine could lead to one of the largest refugee crises in the world.