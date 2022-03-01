You might be subsidizing a colleague’s 401(k) fees

You may unknowingly be subsidizing your colleagues' 401(k) fees.

The dynamic is a function of your 401(k) investments and how the retirement plan pays costs for administrative expenses, like those associated with trading and ongoing accounting of workers' balances.

Retirement savers (like the broader investment world) may be unaware of the fees they pay. Many financial firms inside and outside the 401(k) ecosystem often levy an annual fee directly from client accounts instead of asking them to write a check.

Mutual funds in 401(k) plans are no different. And their overall expense may include a "revenue sharing" fee (also known as a 12b-1 fee, a distribution fee or shareholder services fee, for example); the fund manager collects this fee and then pays the 401(k) plan's administrator.

This behind-the-scenes infrastructure is how many plans pay for record-keeping and other services from firms like Fidelity Investments, Empower Retirement and other 401(k) administrators.

While on the decline, 16% of workplace retirement plans like 401(k) plans still use revenue sharing, according to a survey published Tuesday by Callan, a consulting firm. (The share was about 40% a decade ago.)

However, its prevalence may be more widespread than the Callan survey suggests; three-quarters of the 101 employers polled were among the country's largest, each with more than $1 billion in assets.

Small 401(k) plans tend to use revenue sharing more readily. A separate poll by the Plan Sponsor Council of America, a trade group, across a broader swath of plan sizes indicates 39% use the practice.