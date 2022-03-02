Asia-Pacific stocks slip following Wall Street drop as Ukraine crisis continues

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Wednesday morning trade on the back of overnight declines stateside as the Russia-Ukraine conflict led to a surge in oil prices.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan dropped 1.27% in early trade while the Topix index shed 1.28%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.19%.

Elsewhere, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.17%, ahead of fourth-quarter GDP data set to be released at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Wednesday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.13% lower.

Oil prices have surged in recent days as Russia continued its assault on Ukraine, with U.S. crude futures hitting its highest level in seven years on Tuesday.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 597.65 points to 33,294.95 while the S&P 500 shed 1.55% to 4,306.26. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.59% to 13,532.46.