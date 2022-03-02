Everton suspend sponsorship deals with three Russian companies after invasion of Ukraine

Everton have suspended all commercial and sponsorship activities with Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota with immediate effect in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The Premier League club will remove all signage and messaging relating to USM, owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov, around the club and the training ground. Megafon sponsor the club's women's shirts, which will now be rebranded.

The Toffees matchday programme will also be reprinted without any reference to Russian-backed sponsorship. Sky Sports News understands the entire rebranding move will cost the club around £500,000.

A statement from Everton read: "Everyone at Everton remains shocked and saddened by the appalling events unfolding in Ukraine.

"This tragic situation must end as soon as possible, and any further loss of life must be avoided.

"The players, coaching staff and everyone working at Everton is providing full support to our player Vitalii Mykolenko and his family and will continue to do so."

The news comes after Labour MP Chris Bryant told the Toffees to end their involvement with billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who is not officially involved with Everton, but his USM firm sponsored the club's training ground, while another, Megafon, was Everton Women's main shirt sponsor.