Uber will offer free rides between Ukraine-Poland border and two Polish cities

People carry bags at the border crossing between Poland and Ukraine, as Polish Border Guards close lanes for vehicles to allow more pedestrian traffic, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 26, 2022.

Uber on Wednesday said it would be offering unlimited free rides between Ukraine-Poland border and two Polish cities.

The rideshare giant said that people wishing to get to the southeastern cities of Lublin or Rzeszow from Hrebenne, Dolhobyczow, Dorohusk, Zosin, Budmierz, Korczowa or Medyka could enter the code "POMOCLUBELSKIE" or "POMOCPODKARPACKIE" to ride to and from either of the crossings for free.

It's part of a broader set of initiatives Uber announced Wednesday to support Ukraine after Russian troops invaded.

"Our teams are working 24/7 to keep impacted employees, riders, and drivers safe and are partnering with NGOs to support relief efforts on the ground," the company said in a release.

Later this week, Uber said it will add an in-app donation button for its U.S. riders to make donations to the International Rescue Committee. The company said it will match donations made through this feature up to $1 million. The feature will roll out to other countries in the coming days, it added.

Shortly after the Russian invasion, Uber said it paused services throughout Ukraine over safety concerns. The company said it is "assessing how to restore" its services on a city-by-city basis.

The company has also provided advance payments to its drivers in Ukraine and is "exploring how Ukrainian refugees can have access to work on the Uber platform in neighboring countries where we operate." A spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking when those advances or work is expected back.

