Welcoming Ukraine into the EU would send a 'very clear message to Putin,' Kyiv lawmaker says

Swiftly allowing Ukraine to join the European Union would send a clear message to Russia's Vladimir Putin that his strategy has failed, a Ukrainian member of parliament told CNBC Wednesday.

Asked whether Putin would change his behavior if Ukraine was fast-tracked by Brussels, Vadym Halaichuk, first deputy chair of the European Integration Committee in Ukraine and a lawmaker for Zelenskyy's Servant of the People, responded: "The most important [issue] is this political message that Ukraine is a part of the European Union, already. And ... that should send Putin a very clear sign that his idea to turn Ukraine back into some sort of Soviet Union structure is completely bust."

"Ukraine is not going back in that direction. Ukraine people have made up their minds a long time ago. So it's time now for the European Union to make up their mind and send a very, very clear message to Putin that his strategy did not work," he said, speaking from Kyiv.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European lawmakers on Tuesday to make his nation their newest member. This came after he sent an official request to Brussels earlier in the week to speed up the process of Ukraine's accession.

"Without you, Ukraine is going to be lonely," Zelenskyy said, addressing the EU Parliament. "We have proven our strength, we have proven that at a minimum we are exactly the same that you are," he said.

The EU has 27 members, having lost the United Kingdom back in 2020. Since the 2008 financial crash and the subsequent euro zone debt crisis, the bloc has put a pause on adding new members and the topic is a sensitive one within European circles.

Becoming a member of the EU usually involves year and years of negotiations to make sure a member is aligned with the bloc's policies.

European institutions have, in the past, raised concerns about corruption in Ukraine — reforms in this regard would be needed before its given full membership of the EU.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen showed her support for Ukraine joining the EU on Tuesday, but warned that "there is still a long path ahead."