Japan and South Korea gain 1% as Asia-Pacific stocks rise; investors monitor oil prices after surge

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Thursday morning trade, while investors will continue to monitor oil prices after prices surged in recent days. The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.12% in early trade while the Topix index climbed 1.27%. South Korea's Kospi also gained 1.01%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.95%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.49% higher. Looking ahead, a private survey of Chinese services activity in February is set to be out on Thursday, with the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index expected at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

Oil watch

Investors will continue monitoring movements in the oil market, with crude prices spiking to their highest level in years on Wednesday, amid Russia's escalating war on Ukraine. OPEC and its allies decided Wednesday to hold production steady despite the recent dramatic rise in oil prices, with international benchmark Brent crude futures now above $114 per barrel.

Currencies