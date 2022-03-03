Cramer's lightning round: Rio Tinto is a buy

Loading chart...

Desktop Metal: "No, we don't need to do that. We have HP Inc. on earlier this week, and they are going to own the 3D industry and make money, so you need to be in HP Inc. Symbol HPQ."

Canada Goose: "It still sells at too high a multiple, and I want to point out that it's inconsistent earnings is not for [us]. We're going to go elsewhere."

Darling Ingredients: "I like it. ... It reminds me of Renewable Energy, the company that just got a bid from Chevron. I think you stick with it. I like that call."

Tilray: "No, no. We like that [Innovative Industrial Properties] way to be able to play it, the picks and shovels way. The pot industry is a very, very tough industry, not unlike gambling. So, I'm not there."

Floor & Decor: "This to me, frankly, I'm just going to call it a poor man's Lowe's. I'd rather see you in Lowe's. ... Lowe's had a great quarter."

Valvoline: "Automotive lubricants work for me."