EU says it's ready if Russia decides to cut off the gas

Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

The European Union is ready in case Russia decides to cut off gas supplies to the bloc in the wake of the Ukraine invasion and subsequent sanctions, Europe's energy chief told CNBC Thursday.

The EU receives most of its natural gas supplies from Russia. In 2020, the country accounted for 43.4% of the EU's natural gas stock, followed by Norway at 20%.

However, after Western countries imposed severe sanctions on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last week, there is concern that the Kremlin could retaliate by cutting natural gas supplies to Europe.

"We saw from the previous situation when Russia occupied Crimea and we introduced sanctions that there might be [a] retaliation from the Russian side, so, yes, we are ready that Russia's retaliation might cover the energy sector," Kadri Simson, the EU's commissioner for energy, told CNBC.

"We have contingency plans in case of partial or full disruption of natural gas," Simson added.