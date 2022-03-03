Sweetgreen stock soars after posting impressive sales growth in its first quarterly report since IPO

Sweetgreen on Thursday reported widening losses but strong sales growth for its fourth quarter in its first report since its initial public offering.

The salad chain also issued a strong sales outlook for 2022, although it doesn't expect to turn a profit yet.

Shares of the company soared 18% in extended trading. Since going public in mid-November, the stock has struggled, shedding more than 50% and dragging its market value down to roughly $2.2 billion. Shares closed Thursday down roughly 11%.

The salad chain reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $66.2 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with a loss of $41.1 million, or $2.49 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 63% to $96.4 million, topping expectations of $84.7 million, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.

The chain reported same-store sales growth of 36% for the quarter. In the year-ago period, the company saw its same-store sales shrink by 28% as the pandemic took a toll on demand for its warm bowls and salads.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Sweetgreen said it anticipates revenue of between $100 million and $102 million and same-store sales growth of 30% to 33%. It's also expecting adjusted losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of between $18 million and $20 million.

For the full year, Sweetgreen anticipates revenue of $515 million to $535 million and same-store sales growth of 20% to 26%. Wall Street is expecting the chain to see net sales of $513.1 million in 2022, though analyst coverage on the stock is light.

The company expects to see adjusted losses before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $33 million to $40 million for 2022. It's also planning on opening at least 35 new locations during the year.

