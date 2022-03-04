Asia-Pacific stocks slip as investors continue watching Russia-Ukraine situation

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Friday morning trade as investors remain on edge over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.79% while the Topix index shed 0.6%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.48%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.41% in morning trade.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.14% lower.

"Risk sentiment remains fragile and is very much being swung around by Russia/Ukraine headlines as well by central banks who seem committed to hiking rates, and who are also noting upside risks to inflation," Tapas Strickland, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

Oil prices saw a pullback on Thursday after days of rising rapidly, with U.S. crude futures at one point surging to a level last seen in Sept. 2008. International benchmark Brent crude futures currently sit at $110.4 per barrel after recently rising to as high as $119.84, the highest level since May 2012.