New Jersey will end omicron public health emergency, NYC to lift indoor vaccine mandate

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks to volunteers as he meets with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka during the gubernatorial election in Newark, New Jersey, November 2, 2021.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday said large-scale mitigation measures are no longer needed to fight Covid, lifting a public health emergency order that was declared in response to the omicron variant.

The public health emergency officially ends on Monday when the Garden State will lift its mask mandate for public schools, the last mitigation measure it had in place to combat Covid. Murphy said New Jersey is transitioning away from crisis management to a more normal way of life as infections dramatically decline from the unprecedented surge the state suffered from omicron.

"Given the enormous progress we have made, the time when large-scale mitigation measures were necessary has passed and hopefully will never return," Murphy told reporters during a news conference that was billed as the state's last official public briefing on Covid. The governor said vaccines and treatments make it possible to return safely to normal life even as the virus continues to circulate.

While New Jersey's public health emergency in response to omicron is ending, Murphy said he would maintain the state of emergency declared at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The governor said this would not impact people's normal lives. It will allow the state to receive and distribute federal funds and cut down on red tape, he said.

Murphy held an emotional moment of silence for the more than 30,000 New Jersey residents who lost their lives to Covid. The governor's voice cracked and he teared up as he commemorated them: "We have to remember each and every one of these lives we've lost, and the families they left behind," Murphy said.